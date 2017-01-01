Brokerages Set ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Price Target at $48.40

Shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConAgra Foods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on ConAgra Foods from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised ConAgra Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ConAgra Foods from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on ConAgra Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) opened at 39.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. ConAgra Foods has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.29.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ConAgra Foods had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business earned $2.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ConAgra Foods will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConAgra Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConAgra Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in ConAgra Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in ConAgra Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its stake in ConAgra Foods by 417.2% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 28,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ConAgra Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/brokerages-set-conagra-foods-inc-cag-price-target-at-48-40/1137267.html.

About ConAgra Foods

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for ConAgra Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConAgra Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.