Brokerages Set ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Price Target at $48.40

Shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.
CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConAgra Foods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on ConAgra Foods from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised ConAgra Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ConAgra Foods from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on ConAgra Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) opened at 39.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. ConAgra Foods has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.29.
ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ConAgra Foods had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business earned $2.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ConAgra Foods will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConAgra Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConAgra Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in ConAgra Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in ConAgra Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its stake in ConAgra Foods by 417.2% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 28,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ConAgra Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.
About ConAgra Foods
Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.
