Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/brokerages-set-chesapeake-lodging-trust-chsp-price-target-at-25-20/1137319.html.

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) opened at 25.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business earned $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post $1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

In related news, CEO James L. Francis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $113,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,294,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Francis bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 499,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,343,568.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 310.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2,150.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,989,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (the Trust) is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in business and convention markets and, on service hotels in urban settings or locations in the United States. The Trust owns over 20 hotels with over 6,700 rooms in approximately nine states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.