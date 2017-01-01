Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Triumph Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $28.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triumph Bancorp an industry rank of 34 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) opened at 26.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $473.42 million, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.70. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 14.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post $1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,801,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 79.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 484,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 214,637 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 30.3% in the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 650,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 151,120 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 223.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers banking services, as well as commercial finance products to businesses that require specialized financial solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate.

