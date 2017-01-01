Brokerages Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Saul Centers’ rating score has declined by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $69.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Saul Centers an industry rank of 93 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFS. TheStreet cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP Joel Albert Friedman sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $246,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 8,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $593,233.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Saul Centers by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Saul Centers by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) opened at 66.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc (Saul Centers) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates in two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company conducts its business through Saul Holdings Limited Partnership and/or directly or indirectly owned subsidiaries.

