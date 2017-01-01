Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Position Boosted by Ngam Advisors L.P.

Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 30.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,454 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company were worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banced Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 41.0% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 5,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 185,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 592,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after buying an additional 47,965 shares during the period. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) opened at 58.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company earned $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Vetr lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.77 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

