Brink’s Company (The) (BCO) Shares Sold by DIAM Co. Ltd.

DIAM Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Brink’s Company (The) worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Brink’s Company (The) by 45.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Airain ltd purchased a new position in Brink’s Company (The) during the second quarter worth $821,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Brink’s Company (The) during the second quarter worth $5,134,000. Societe Generale purchased a new position in Brink’s Company (The) during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brink’s Company (The) during the second quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) traded down 1.20% during trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 121,554 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.87 and a beta of 1.39. Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41.

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Brink’s Company (The) had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $756 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brink’s Company (The) (BCO) Shares Sold by DIAM Co. Ltd.” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/brinks-company-the-bco-shares-sold-by-diam-co-ltd/1137577.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCO. Gabelli downgraded Brink’s Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Macquarie upgraded Brink’s Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brink’s Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Brink’s Company (The)

The Brink’s Company (Brink’s) is a provider of logistics and security solutions. The Company’s solutions include cash-in-transit, automated teller machine (ATM) replenishment and maintenance, international transportation of valuables, cash management and payment services, to financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks), mints, jewelers and other commercial operations around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.