Brick Brewing Co. Limited (BRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Brick Brewing Co. Limited (TSE:BRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Brick Brewing Co. Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Brick Brewing Co. Limited (TSE:BRB) opened at 3.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Brick Brewing Co. Limited has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $105.62 million and a PE ratio of 27.87.

Separately, Paradigm Capital upped their target price on shares of Brick Brewing Co. Limited from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Brick Brewing Co. Limited Company Profile

Brick Brewing Co Limited is a Canada-based brewery. The Company operates through the segment, which involves in the production, distribution and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets and distributes packaged and draft beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker, Red Baron, Red Cap and Formosa brand names (collectively, the Brick Beer Brands).

