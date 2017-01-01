Boston Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Oracle Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Oracle Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Oracle Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Oracle Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Oracle Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. 10,820,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.19. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Vetr cut shares of Oracle Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.58 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Pacific Crest reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle Corporation from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oracle Corporation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

In other Oracle Corporation news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,455.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle Corporation

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

