Boston Advisors LLC Acquires 5,650 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)

Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 152.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,702,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,217,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,927,000 after buying an additional 59,026 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 13.8% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,141,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,832,000 after buying an additional 258,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,461,000 after buying an additional 121,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 12.7% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,718,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,040,000 after buying an additional 193,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.43. 528,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day moving average of $121.99. The firm has a market cap of $6083.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.37. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $159.96.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.98. United Therapeutics Corporation had a net margin of 44.40% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company earned $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. United Therapeutics Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann raised shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.15.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $173,449.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its therapeutic products and product candidates include Prostacyclin Analogues, Phosphodiesterase Type 5 (PDE-5) Inhibitor and Monoclonal Antibody (MAb).

