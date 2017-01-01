Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,705,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 612.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) traded down 0.50% on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,417 shares. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 59.18% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Bank of America Corporation raised Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, insider Joseph Logue sold 60,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,921,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 88,980 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $3,362,554.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

