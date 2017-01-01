Boohoo.Com PLC (BOO) Receives GBX 114.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 114.78 ($1.41).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. N+1 Singer cut shares of Boohoo.Com PLC to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Boohoo.Com PLC to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) opened at 134.75 on Thursday. Boohoo.Com PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 35.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 138.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.51 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.50.

Boohoo.Com PLC Company Profile

boohoo.com plc is a holding company. The Company sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories through the boohoo.com Websites. The Company has presence in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and sells products into over 100 countries. The Company operates through English, French, German, Italian and Spanish language Websites.

