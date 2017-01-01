BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 11,337 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 78.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 76.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 53.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 57.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) traded down 1.26% on Friday, reaching $78.35. 223,071 shares of the company were exchanged. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.30 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm earned $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 11,337 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-sells-11337-shares-of-compass-minerals-international-inc-cmp/1137682.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in producing and marketing essential minerals, including salt, sulfate of potash (SOP) specialty fertilizer, magnesium chloride and micronutrients. It operates through two segments, which include salt and plant nutrition.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.