BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Sonic Corp. (SONC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sonic Corp. were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sonic Corp. during the second quarter valued at $513,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sonic Corp. during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Sonic Corp. during the second quarter valued at $2,909,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sonic Corp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Societe Generale bought a new position in Sonic Corp. during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) traded down 2.61% during trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 812,153 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.47. Sonic Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $36.34.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Sonic Corp. had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 136.77%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Corp. will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONC. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of Sonic Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonic Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Sonic Corp. Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. The Company has around 3,512 Sonic Drive-Ins in 44 states of the United States. The Company’s product categories include Burgers, Coneys and Hot Dogs, Chicken, Breakfast, Snacks and Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream, and Wacky Pack.

