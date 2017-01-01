BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd Takes Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $159,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Nabors Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 77.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) traded up 0.86% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,494,917 shares. The stock’s market cap is $4.65 billion. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.48 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post ($1.33) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.92%.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.76.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet in North America. The Company is a provider of offshore platform work over and drilling rigs. It conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

