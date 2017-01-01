BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd Has $323,000 Position in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 42.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd’s holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) traded up 0.88% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 483,354 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.92. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $50.57.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company earned $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from DCT Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. DCT Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 99.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCT. Mizuho began coverage on DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Capital One Financial Corporation raised DCT Industrial Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut DCT Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCT Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 16,170 shares of DCT Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $734,279.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,712.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk distribution and light industrial properties located in distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: East, Central and West.

