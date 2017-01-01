BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $14,264,000 Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $14,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RS Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $131,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $200,000.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) opened at 31.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns approximately 300 hotels with over 45,860 rooms or suites, and approximately 190 travel centers. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. The Company’s properties are located in approximately 50 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

