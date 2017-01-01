BlackRock Inc. Sells 12,743 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the second quarter worth about $3,352,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 21.2% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the second quarter worth $1,436,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 1,398,838.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 251,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 251,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 103.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 199,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 101,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. 856,919 shares of the company traded hands. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm earned $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post $3.40 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Sells 12,743 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/blackrock-inc-sells-12743-shares-of-norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-nclh/1137453.html.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. Its brands offer itineraries to over 510 destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii with a combined fleet of approximately 20 ships with over 45,000 Berths.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.