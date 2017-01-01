BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 16.6% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 129.6% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 757,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 427,357 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 462,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 47,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,731 shares. The stock’s market cap is $4.29 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business earned $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Nuance Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

In related news, EVP Kenneth M. Siegel sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $104,382.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adam Bruce Bowden sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 178,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,917.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition solutions and natural language understanding technologies. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare; Mobile and Consumer; Enterprise, and Imaging. The Company offers its customers solutions in automated speech recognition; capabilities for natural language understanding; dialog and information management; biometric speaker authentication; text-to-speech; optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support.

