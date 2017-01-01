BlackRock Inc. Has $6,255,000 Position in Visteon Corporation (VC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) by 216.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Visteon Corporation were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in Visteon Corporation by 1,283.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visteon Corporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 913,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,441,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Visteon Corporation by 149.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Visteon Corporation by 98.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 120,763 shares during the period.

Shares of Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,176 shares. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $114.70. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.30.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $770 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.14 million. Visteon Corporation had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.98%. Visteon Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/blackrock-inc-has-6255000-position-in-visteon-corporation-vc/1137437.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. FBR & Co set a $90.00 price target on Visteon Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visteon Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

Visteon Corporation Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM) across the world, including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors and Honda. The Company’s segments include Electronics, which provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including audio systems, information displays, instrument clusters, head up displays, infotainment systems and telematics solutions, and Other, which includes entities located in Europe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.