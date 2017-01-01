BlackRock Advisors LLC Sells 2,131,452 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

BlackRock Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,688,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,131,452 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.8% of BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $800,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 65.20 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Vetr raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.01 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Derek K. Aberle sold 15,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,288.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

