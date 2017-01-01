BlackRock Advisors LLC Purchases 9,658 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)

BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $105,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 362.4% in the third quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 32.0% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) traded down 0.43% on Friday, reaching $39.22. 925,802 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.63 billion. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.29. The business earned $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.80 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post $2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Advisors LLC Purchases 9,658 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/blackrock-advisors-llc-purchases-9658-shares-of-voya-financial-inc-voya/1137415.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 1,395 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $49,759.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,028.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a retirement, investment and insurance company, which provides retirement services, annuities, investment management services, mutual funds, life insurance, group insurance and supplemental health products. It provides its principal products and services in two ongoing businesses: Retirement and Investment Solutions, and Insurance Solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.