BlackRock Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)

BlackRock Advisors LLC cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,933,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,884,000 after buying an additional 661,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,490,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,818,000 after buying an additional 983,954 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,992,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,413,000 after buying an additional 262,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,744,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,690,000 after buying an additional 1,794,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,325,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,621,000 after buying an additional 1,469,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) traded down 1.18% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 1,064,157 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business earned $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $2,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,623.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (Cadence) develops system design enablement (SDE) solutions that are used to design whole electronics systems and integrated circuits (ICs) and electronic devices. The Company’s SDE product offerings include electronic design automation (EDA), software, emulation and prototyping hardware, and two categories of intellectual property (IP): verification IP (VIP) and design IP.

