BlackRock Advisors LLC Has $10,407,000 Stake in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES)

BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 45.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Gas Partners, were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 21.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 330,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after buying an additional 58,750 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 0.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 62.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 16.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) traded down 2.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 410,568 shares. Western Gas Partners, LP has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $60.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. The company’s market capitalization is $8.39 billion.

Western Gas Partners, (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Western Gas Partners, had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business earned $481.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Gas Partners, LP will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WES shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Gas Partners, from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Gas Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Western Gas Partners, from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Partners, in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation raised Western Gas Partners, from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Gas Partners, has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

About Western Gas Partners,

Western Gas Partners, LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko), as well as third-party producers and customers.

