Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,000 Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $383,036,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,386,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,927,672,000 after buying an additional 1,259,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,679,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,102,222,000 after buying an additional 673,247 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 71.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,460,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after buying an additional 610,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 58.2% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,620,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,558,000 after buying an additional 596,160 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded down 1.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.21. 3,193,143 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average of $158.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.64 and a 12-month high of $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $108768.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.23. The firm earned $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post $11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. RBC Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.82 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.31.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

