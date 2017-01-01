Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 607 Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Allegiant Travel Company were worth $23,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 226.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company during the second quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) opened at 166.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of -0.19. Allegiant Travel Company has a 12-month low of $121.70 and a 12-month high of $183.91.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Allegiant Travel Company had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 60.20%. Allegiant Travel Company’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel Company will post $13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Allegiant Travel Company’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Imperial Capital lowered Allegiant Travel Company from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on Allegiant Travel Company from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on Allegiant Travel Company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In other Allegiant Travel Company news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $47,241.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 2,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.70, for a total transaction of $399,005.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. Its products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services, fixed fee contract air transportation and other revenue.

