Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1,239,557,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,653,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,239,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 62.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $68.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 150.77%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.62%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.85 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

In other news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $390,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

