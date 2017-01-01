Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Brady Corporation (BRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brady Corporation were worth $24,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRC. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quotient Investors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) opened at 37.55 on Friday. Brady Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Brady Corporation had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company earned $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Brady Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Brady Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Brady Corporation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Brady Corporation from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other Brady Corporation news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $184,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $72,276.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,775.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Corporation Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

