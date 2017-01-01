Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 226.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. I.G. Investment Management LTD. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 19.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 14.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.54. 1,618,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock’s market cap is $19.10 billion.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.37 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post ($0.89) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KLR Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $156,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

