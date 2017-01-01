Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 119,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 258,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 75.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 72,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 31,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded down 0.65% on Friday, reaching $102.78. 2,008,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

In related news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,569 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $262,437.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,120.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

