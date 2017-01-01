AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Stockman Asset Management

Stockman Asset Management increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.3% of Stockman Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stockman Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 448,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 163,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 137,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 0.30% on Friday, reaching $42.53. 16,674,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $261.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.36. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.98.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 27,129 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,331.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

