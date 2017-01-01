Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Investment Management LLC

BlackRock Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aspen Technology by 5,010.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Aspen Technology by 268.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 119.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) opened at 54.68 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $55.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 181.66%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Pacific Crest upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $96,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,059.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Griffin sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $372,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

