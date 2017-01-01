Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) Position Cut by DIAM Co. Ltd.

DIAM Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 150.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 20,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) traded up 1.70% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 593,557 shares. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $7.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The company’s market capitalization is $746.34 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -71.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc (Ashford), together with its subsidiaries, is an externally advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through direct hotel investments segment. It is focused on investing in the hospitality industry with a focus on full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotels in the United States.

