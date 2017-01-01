Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Purchases 694 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,102,000 after buying an additional 115,764 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.4% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,123,000 after buying an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,999,195 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.77% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post $4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.42 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

In other news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $390,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

