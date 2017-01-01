Ariel Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Ariel Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 394.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 69.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,556 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.10. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.03.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company earned $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 82.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/ariel-capital-advisors-llc-purchases-591-shares-of-duke-energy-corporation-duk/1137574.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Howard Weil cut their price objective on Duke Energy Corporation from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

In other Duke Energy Corporation news, EVP Frank H. Yoho bought 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,838. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Forsgren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.80 per share, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (Duke Energy Carolinas); Progress Energy, Inc (Progress Energy); Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Energy Progress); Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke Energy Florida); Duke Energy Ohio, Inc (Duke Energy Ohio), and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.