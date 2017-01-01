Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Receives $13.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

ACRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 9th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) opened at 13.73 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $390.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 24.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 36.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 25,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on directly originating, managing and servicing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt-related investments for its own account. It operates in two segments: principal lending and mortgage banking.

