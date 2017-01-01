Analysts Set TearLab Corporation (TEAR) Price Target at $2.00

Shares of TearLab Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TearLab Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of TearLab Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of TearLab Corporation in a research report on Saturday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TearLab Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TearLab Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,760,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TearLab Corporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TearLab Corporation during the second quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of TearLab Corporation by 37.9% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 7,277,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

TearLab Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAR) opened at 0.5199 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $27.87 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. TearLab Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

TearLab Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business earned $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TearLab Corporation will post ($0.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TearLab Corporation Company Profile

TearLab Corporation is an in-vitro diagnostic company. The Company has commercialized a tear testing platform, the TearLab Osmolarity System, which enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. The Company, through its subsidiary TearLab Research, Inc, develops technologies to enable eye care practitioners to test a range of biomarkers (chemistries, metabolites, genes and proteins) at the point-of-care.

