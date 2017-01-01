Analysts Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN) PT at $13.50

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AX.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

