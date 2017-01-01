Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) to Post $0.36 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NXRT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $22.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NexPoint Residential Trust an industry rank of 91 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/analysts-expect-nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-nxrt-to-post-0-36-eps/1137257.html.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NASDAQ:NXRT) opened at 22.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NASDAQ:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business earned $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on multifamily investments primarily located in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. All of the Company’s business operations are conducted through NexPoint Residential Trust Operating Partnership, L.P.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.