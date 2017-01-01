Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 16.6% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Amgen by 480.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Amgen by 9.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded down 1.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,193,143 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day moving average of $158.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.64 and a 12-month high of $176.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.23. The company earned $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post $11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on Amgen from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Vetr upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.11 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.31.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

