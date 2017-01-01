American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,352,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company were worth $23,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) opened at 22.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.94 billion.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEL. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. FBR & Co raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other American Equity Investment Life Holding Company news, Director Alexander Meeker Clark sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $61,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan David Matula bought 2,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

