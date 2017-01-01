American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 24,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 12,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $4,383,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 76,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) traded up 1.39% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 232,438 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.98 per share, for a total transaction of $60,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duane Nelles bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $947,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in high-barrier-to-entry markets in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

