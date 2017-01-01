Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.2% in the third quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $299,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 749.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.00 and a 52-week high of $847.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $761.76 and a 200 day moving average of $768.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.31 billion, a PE ratio of 171.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.69 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $990.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.02.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total value of $3,751,363.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,601,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

