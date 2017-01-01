Altria Group (MO) Stake Maintained by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,421 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. 5,369,193 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $70.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 202.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. Vetr cut shares of Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,050,966.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,577 shares in the company, valued at $54,891,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

