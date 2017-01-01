Altria Group (MO) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 2.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 67.62 on Friday. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business earned $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 202.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.73%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/altria-group-mo-shares-sold-by-palladium-partners-llc/1137381.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Vetr cut shares of Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,050,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,891,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.