Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 98.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 841,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at $35,840,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,616,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 473.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $182,000.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) traded down 1.92% on Friday, reaching $10.21. 1,501,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The company’s market cap is $1.89 billion. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm earned $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen and Company lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc delivers information technology (IT) and services to help healthcare organizations in clinical, financial and operational results. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, and Population Health. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include electronic health record (EHR)-related software, financial and practice management software, related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, hosting, revenue cycle management, training and electronic claims administration services.

