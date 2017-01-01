Allegis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Allegis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) traded down 0.37% during trading on Friday, hitting $165.99. 2,952,825 shares of the stock traded hands. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $116.90 and a 12 month high of $169.95. The firm has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.24.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19 billion. International Business Machines Corporation had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 82.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. International Business Machines Corporation’s payout ratio is 45.64%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.81.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.93 per share, for a total transaction of $194,909.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,436.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kralingen Bridget A. Van sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $50,176.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

