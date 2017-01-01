Agran Libbie Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Agran Libbie raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Agran Libbie’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First New York Securities LLC NY purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the third quarter valued at $108,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,008,874 shares. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $77.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company earned $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $85.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

