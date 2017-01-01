Accenture PLC (ACN) Stake Boosted by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 39.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 39.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,730,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,286,000 after buying an additional 3,595,128 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Accenture PLC during the second quarter valued at about $223,849,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 59.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,670,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,853,000 after buying an additional 1,373,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Accenture PLC during the second quarter valued at about $116,516,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,972,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,853,000 after buying an additional 784,025 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) traded up 0.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,750 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.22. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $125.72.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on Accenture PLC from $115.50 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Sunday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Accenture PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,249,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 18,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,176,283.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

