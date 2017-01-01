Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,636 SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments Company by 26.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 196,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments Company during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments Company by 1,557.8% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 52,014 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) traded down 0.08% during trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. 530,314 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7897.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.45. SEI Investments Company has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.82 million. SEI Investments Company had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 25.02%. SEI Investments Company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post $1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments Company’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. SEI Investments Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

In other SEI Investments Company news, Director Carmen Romeo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,571,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wayne Withrow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $624,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Company Profile

SEI Investments Company (SEI) is a provider of investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company enables corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors and ultra-high-net-worth families to create and manage wealth by providing investment and investment-business solutions.

