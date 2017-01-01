A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter worth $103,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 365.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 149.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 57.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $104.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,983,340 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.22. Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.25 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm earned $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Company will post $5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Walt Disney Company (The)’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. Walt Disney Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Sunday, September 4th. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 price target on Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,967,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,425,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $166,315.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company (The) Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

